A 47-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Wednesday near the Union Pacific Railroad building in North Little Rock, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 2 a.m. to the 1100 block of Pike Avenue, where they found Joseph Lee Venson suffering from at least one stab wound, according to a news release.

Venson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, the city's Police Department said.

No suspects had been made as of Wednesday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.

The homicide is North Little Rock’s 11th killing of the year, according to police.