ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after one week by Rex Nelson | Today at 12:06 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Landon Beeler of Bentonville gets tackled by Davion Franklin of Midwest City at Tiger Stadium, Bentonville on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

North Little Rock defeated Booker T. Washington from Tulsa, 29-28, in a thriller at Bentonville on Saturday.

Bentonville, meanwhile, lost a thriller to Midwest City from Oklahoma, 28-25 in overtime.

Fayetteville defeated a good team out of Missouri (St. John Vianney), and Bentonville West lost to a good team out of Oklahoma (Owasso).

The Salt Bowl ended in chaos.

Those were among the highlights and lowlights with high school games played on seven of the previous nine days.

Big games this Friday include Greenwood against Fort Smith Northside and Pine Bluff at Cabot.

Here are the updated rankings as we head into the second Friday of action:

OVERALL

  1. North Little Rock
  2. Greenwood
  3. Bryant
  4. Bentonville
  5. Pine Bluff
  6. Pulaski Academy
  7. Warren
  8. Fayetteville
  9. Fort Smith Northside
  10. West Memphis

CLASS 7A

  1. North Little Rock
  2. Bryant
  3. Bentonville
  4. Fayetteville
  5. Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. Pine Bluff
  3. West Memphis
  4. El Dorado
  5. Benton

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Little Rock McClellan
  3. Little Rock Christian
  4. Texarkana
  5. Nettleton

CLASS 4A

  1. Warren
  2. Nashville
  3. Joe T. Robinson
  4. Hamburg
  5. Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A

  1. Booneville
  2. Prescott
  3. Clinton
  4. Charleston
  5. McGehee

CLASS 2A

  1. Mount Ida
  2. Junction City
  3. Des Arc
  4. Hazen
  5. Mineral Springs

