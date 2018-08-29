Landon Beeler of Bentonville gets tackled by Davion Franklin of Midwest City at Tiger Stadium, Bentonville on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

North Little Rock defeated Booker T. Washington from Tulsa, 29-28, in a thriller at Bentonville on Saturday.

Bentonville, meanwhile, lost a thriller to Midwest City from Oklahoma, 28-25 in overtime.

Fayetteville defeated a good team out of Missouri (St. John Vianney), and Bentonville West lost to a good team out of Oklahoma (Owasso).

The Salt Bowl ended in chaos.

Those were among the highlights and lowlights with high school games played on seven of the previous nine days.

Big games this Friday include Greenwood against Fort Smith Northside and Pine Bluff at Cabot.

Here are the updated rankings as we head into the second Friday of action:

OVERALL

North Little Rock Greenwood Bryant Bentonville Pine Bluff Pulaski Academy Warren Fayetteville Fort Smith Northside West Memphis

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock Bryant Bentonville Fayetteville Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Pine Bluff West Memphis El Dorado Benton

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock McClellan Little Rock Christian Texarkana Nettleton

CLASS 4A

Warren Nashville Joe T. Robinson Hamburg Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A

Booneville Prescott Clinton Charleston McGehee

CLASS 2A