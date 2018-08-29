A high school principal in northeast Arkansas has resigned just weeks into the academic year after the district began an investigation into her conduct, school officials said.

Marked Tree High School Principal Kimberly Smith resigned Aug. 23, less than a week after district officials opened a conduct investigation, district Superintendent Matt Wright said.

She had served as principal since July 1, 2017.

“We have implemented an administrative plan at the high school until a new principal is hired," Wright said in a statement. "Because this is a personnel matter, the district can offer no further comment."

The superintendent said five administrators will take responsibility for the principal's duties until a replacement is hired.

Officials hope that process can be completed in the next two weeks, Wright said.