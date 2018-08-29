Sections
Sign in
Breaking: 2 more inmates die at Arkansas prison, official says, bringing week's toll to 5
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits In the news Restaurant inspections Wally Hall Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arkansas high school principal resigns after district begins investigation into her conduct by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 11:28 a.m. 0comments

A high school principal in northeast Arkansas has resigned just weeks into the academic year after the district began an investigation into her conduct, school officials said.

Marked Tree High School Principal Kimberly Smith resigned Aug. 23, less than a week after district officials opened a conduct investigation, district Superintendent Matt Wright said.

She had served as principal since July 1, 2017.

“We have implemented an administrative plan at the high school until a new principal is hired," Wright said in a statement. "Because this is a personnel matter, the district can offer no further comment."

The superintendent said five administrators will take responsibility for the principal's duties until a replacement is hired.

Officials hope that process can be completed in the next two weeks, Wright said.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT