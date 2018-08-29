Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits In the news Restaurant inspections Wally Hall Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Court won't revive Arkansas judge's lawsuit over execution protest by The Associated Press | Today at 1:40 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption This photo provided by Sherry Simon shows Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen taking part of an anti-death penalty demonstration outside the Governor's Mansion Friday, April 14, 2017 in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK — A federal appeals court says it won't revive an Arkansas judge's lawsuit challenging his disqualification from execution cases over his participation in an anti-death penalty demonstration outside the governor's mansion last year.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said it won't reconsider a three-judge panel's decision to dismiss Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's lawsuit against the Arkansas Supreme Court's justices. The Arkansas high court disqualified Griffen after he was photographed laying on a cot outside the governor's mansion during an anti-death penalty demonstration. Griffen had blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug the same day.

Griffen has argued the disqualification violated his constitutional rights. Griffen's attorney said the judge plans to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT