Former middleweight champion boxer Jermain Taylor has been arrested on battery and assault charges, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

Records show the Little Rock native was booked at 5 p.m. into the Pulaski County jail on charges of third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Authorities responded to Taylor's home in the 7000 block of Azalea Drive about 3:20 p.m. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon call, according to a police dispatch log.

Taylor, 40, was a former middleweight world champion before injuries and legal troubles halted his career.

On Aug. 14, prosecutors dropped several charges against him in a separate domestic-battery case, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Before that, he had been under a suspended sentence since May 2016, when he pleaded guilty to nine felony counts of second-degree battery, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening for a series of crimes over a nine-month span between August 2014 and May 2015 that included shooting his cousin in the leg, punching a fellow patient while in drug rehab and threatening a family with three children by shooting a pistol in the air at Little Rock's Martin Luther King Jr. parade.