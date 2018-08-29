Sections
Northwest Arkansas restaurant chain opening location in west Little Rock by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 12:24 p.m. 1comment

A northwest Arkansas restaurant chain is opening its first location in central Arkansas, a spokeswoman for a commercial real estate provider said Wednesday.

Grub’s Bar and Grille will open at the former Chili's site in the shopping center on 10700 N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock, said Jodi Evans, director of customer experience for Flake & Kelley Commercial.

The Little Rock location will be the eatery's fourth branch. There are two in Fayetteville and one in Rogers.

The lease was finalized in early August, but it is not clear when the business will be open to customers, Evans said.

“Grub's Bar and Grille has spent years looking for the perfect location in central Arkansas, and we are thrilled to finally be able to open a family friendly restaurant in Little Rock,” the restaurant's ownership team said in a statement.

Grub's first opened on Dickson Street in Fayetteville in 2001, just three year before the opening of its sister restaurant, Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria, in Little Rock's River Market District.

  • mozarky2
    August 29, 2018 at 12:58 p.m.

    If you can't find something on Grubs' menu, you're just too picky!
    Good food, good prices.
