A burned body discovered in a central Arkansas cemetery has been identified as that of an 80-year-old Hot Springs woman who was reported missing last week, authorities said.

The state Crime Lab confirmed Wednesday that the body found Saturday at Lowe Cemetery in Royal was Betty Slaughter, who was reported missing Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Garland County sheriff's office.

Investigators found evidence at her home in the 100 block of Legend Circle that made them suspect she was a victim of foul play, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, rather than a missing person's case, Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said.

The exact cause of death has not been determined, but an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said they have identified a person of interest, who is being held on unrelated charges, in the case. The sheriff's office will consult with the prosecuting attorney before filing related charges.