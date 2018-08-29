SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian beat Springdale High on Tuesday but not as easily at it first appeared.

The Lady Saints held off Springdale and won 3-2 (25-15, 22-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-10) in an exciting matchup that went to a deciding fifth game. Shiloh Christian appeared headed to a 2-0 series lead after winning the first set 25-15 and leading in the second match, 22-13. But that's when Springdale came alive and reeled off 12 consecutive points to tie the series 1-1. The comeback was led by Lauren Bench, who had three consecutive aces and was active at the net.

2017 6A-West Conference Standings TEAM CONF. OVERALL Van Buren 0-0^4-2 Springdale Har-Ber 0-0 6-3 Bentonville West 0-0 6-4 Springdale High 0-0 3-4-1 Rogers Heritage 0-0 2-6 Rogers High 0-0 2-7 Bentonville High 0-0 2-8 Fayetteville 0-0 0-4 Tuesday’s Matches Springdale Har-Ber 3, Carl Junction, Mo. 0 Shiloh Christian 3, Springdale High 2 Nixa, Mo. 2, Bentonville High 0 Bentonville West 3, Webb City Mo. 0 Fort Smith Northside 3, Rogers Heritage 1 Conway 3, Fayetteville 1 Thursday’s Matches Fayetteville at Bentonville West Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville High Van Buren at Rogers Rogers Heritage at Springdale High

Springdale also won the third set 25-21 before Shiloh Christian beat the Lady Bulldogs 25-14 to set up the deciding match. Springdale (3-3-1) again pushed Shiloh Christian (4-5) hard in the fifth game before falling 15-10.

"We are a team loving tie-breakers for some reason," Shiloh Christian coach Nathan Bodenstein said. "We've played nine matches and we're 4-1 in tie-breakers. Kudos to Springdale. They could have folded, but they fought back."

Lexi Richards had 29 kills and 19 digs to lead Shiloh Christian. Alex Bottorff added 23 digs while Zoe Schmidt had 18 kills and Lauren Beach 16 kills to lead Springdale.

Tuesday was the continuation of a rugged nonconference schedule for Shiloh Christian (4-5), which has faced a string of 6A-West (formerly 7A-West) schools and Blue Springs (Mo.) South from suburban Kansas City. Springdale High (3-3-1) also has been tested, and the Lady Bulldogs reached the semifinals during a tournament in Little Rock last week before losing to Texarkana, Texas.

Springdale coach Meagan Thompson was pleased with how her team responded Tuesday after starting so poorly on the road at Shiloh Christian.

"I told my kids that's probably one of the biggest comebacks I've ever seen in that second set," Thompson said. "They fought with passion, and I'm really proud of them for that."

Shiloh Christian scored four consecutive points in the first set to stretch their lead to 18-9. Richards had two kills, and Bottorff had an ace before the two combined on a play that resulted in a cross-court kill for Richards.

Richards started the sequence with a block before giving way to Bottorff on a return serve. Bottorff then provided an assist at the net for Richards, who found open space with a hard right hand on the Springdale side.

Nixa, Mo. 2, Bentonville High 0

Savannah Riney finished with a team-high five kills and 11 digs in Bentonville's 25-9, 25-15 loss at Nixa, Mo., on Tuesday evening.

Maddie Breed added four kills and Kloey Eakin seven digs for the Lady Tigers (2-7). Bentonville opens conference play against Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday.

Bentonville West 3, Webb City, Mo. 0

Emerson Traweek put down 11 kills and Kortney Puckett added 10 to lead the Lady Wolverines to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 nonconference win on Tuesday.

Winnie Spurlock also contributed 15 assists and Shea O'Brien added four aces for West.

Fort Smith Northside 3, Rogers Heritage 1

The Lady Bears bounced from a second-set loss to earn a 25-11, 23-25, 25-15, 25-10 road win over Rogers Heritage.

Tayonna Wilson led Heritage (1-6) with 10 kills and two blocks, while Kyndall Strickland added nine. Berenice Morales added 23 digs, while Josie Stitt and Mark Kate Giesen chipped in 14 assists each.

Conway 3, Fayetteville 1

Fayetteville lost 3-1 in a road match at Conway.

Rosa Hicks had 19 kills and Avery Redfern eight kills to lead Fayetteville. Gracyn Spresser contributed 29 assists and Laney Daniels 25 digs for the Lady Bulldogs.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Carl Junction, Mo. 0

The Lady Wildcats scored a straight-set (25-23, 25-18, 25-16) win Tuesday as Jayci Carpenter hammered 1o kills.

Halle Roberts added nine kills and Molly Kingston had 17 digs for Har-Ber (6-3). Lauren Cloud added 11 digs, and Natalie Williams recorded 25 assists.

Sports on 08/29/2018