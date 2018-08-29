FILE- In this June 8, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a G-7 Summit welcome ceremony in Charlevoix, Canada. Canada announced Friday, June 29, billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. in response to the Trump administration's duties on Canadian steel and aluminum, saying Friday it won't back down. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Canada had been left out of trade talks with the U.S. for the past five weeks, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is still a "possibility of getting to a good deal for Canada" by President Donald Trump's deadline of Friday.

"But," he added, "as I've said all along it has to be the right deal for Canada. We will not sign a bad agreement."

Trump expressed optimism Wednesday that a deal could be reached.

"We gave until Friday, and I think we're probably on track," Trump said. "We'll see what happens. I love Canada. And you know what, I love Mexico, too. ... I like them both the same."

There is some optimism in Canada's automotive sector despite the Trump tariff threats.

Among other things, the new U.S.-Mexico deal mandates that 40 to 45 percent of a car be made in a country with a minimum hourly wage for auto workers of at least $16 to qualify for duty-free status — a requirement that could stem the flow of auto-sector jobs to Mexico, where auto workers earn on average just $5 an hour.

"This should stop the bleeding in Canada," said Jerry Dias, president of Unifor, Canada's largest private-sector union.

Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter said the U.S. deal with Mexico leaves Canada in a near take-it-or-leave-it situation. Still, he noted investors have welcomed the news and that helped push the Canadian dollar up 0.5 percent. Stocks of Canadian auto parts companies were up too.

"Perhaps the clearest indicator that the market is viewing the U.S.-Mexico deal as a positive for Canada is the strengthening of the Canadian dollar," Porter said.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland hurried to Washington this week to try to repair the damage and was in talks Wednesday with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and other U.S. officials.

"Mexico has made significant concessions which will be really good for Canadian workers. On that basis we are optimistic," Freeland said of the talks.

But the opposition Conservative Party accused Trudeau of mishandling negotiations by letting Mexico and the United States cut a deal without Canada.

"Canada is on the outside looking in while Canadian jobs hang in the balance," Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tweeted. Foreign-affairs critic Erin O'Toole said in a statement that "Mexico has usurped our role as the key U.S. trade partner."

Still, the ties between the U.S. and Canada are without parallel anywhere in the world. Trade between the two neighbors totaled an estimated $673.9 billion in 2017, with the U.S. enjoying a nearly $3 billion surplus with Canada. Each day, about 400,000 people cross the world's longest international border. There is close cooperation on defense, border security and law enforcement, and a vast overlap in culture, traditions and pastimes.

