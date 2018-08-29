Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Hamburg’s Jared Laughlin.

Class: 2019

Position: Offensive line

Size: 6-5, 315

Junior stats: Graded out at 94%, 5 pancake blocks a game while giving up only two sacks for the season

Offers: UAPB and several DII schools

Interest: Arkansas, UCA, La. Tech

Coach Cecil Ray Cossey:

“He’s been a big physical kid ever since I got him as a sophomore. He started as a sophomore on the team that went to the quarterfinals and everyone else on the O-line was a senior, but he was just as physical and nasty as anyone that year.”

Showcased his ability against top national competition this summer:

“This summer he was able to go to some camps and compete against some of the top elite talent. What I saw after two or three of those trips Jared was motivated wanting extra workouts, extra coaching, putting extra time in the weight room.”

A leader of the team and plays mean:

“He’s nasty. I know that sounds simple, but he loves to break people’s will at the line of scrimmage. He’s an old school knock you off your feet kind of lineman. He’s always had that since a 10th grader. What he’s really honed is his pass pro technique. He was really impressive over the spring and early summer before the injury on pass pro.”

Tore meniscus at UCA camp, but expected back for conference play:

“I can’t wait to get him back from injury because he’s really shown he’s matured like you want your seniors to do. He’s not only a great sucess story for himself and his family, but for our program.”