The U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday arrested a man accused of stealing patient information at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Rodney Bohannon was arrested around 9 a.m. in Maumelle at The Villas of Country Club apartment complex, 10701 Rich Smith Lane, according to Kevin Sanders, supervisory U.S. deputy marshal.

In a statement, the Little Rock hospital said it learned May 9 that a former employee was under investigation “for misuse of information for personal gain.”

“Our investigation indicated that the former employee accessed patients’ records, which may have included a patient’s full name, social security number, address, telephone number, date of birth, health insurance information, amounts charged, description of services and clinical information,” the hospital said.

Children’s Hospital said that “out of an abundance of caution,” it mailed letters June 28 to the affected families and offered one year of credit monitoring and identity protection services.

Bohannon's name did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of 11 a.m.

No further information was available Wednesday morning.