A prosecuting attorney said three law enforcement officers were justified in using deadly force against a Missouri man who shot and killed a police dog during a shootout last month in northeast Arkansas.

Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a letter that Mississippi County sheriff's office deputy Harrison Hughes and Arkansas State Police Cpls. Rockey Rapert and Brandon Bennett were justified in defending their lives in the fatal shooting of James Edward Blackmon.

Law enforcement killed the 35-year-old on July 30 during a shootout on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.

Prior to the shooting, the man had posted live videos on his Facebook account in which he can be seen drinking beer, smoking what appears to be marijuana and driving more than 100 mph, the letter states.

His speed reached 115 mph as he fled from police until he crashed near Luxora after driving over a spike strip. When he ran into a soybean field, the troopers released a police dog. Blackmon shot the 6-year-old Dutch shepherd, Hemi, then began firing at law enforcement, who returned fire, authorities have said.

Blackmon was shot several times. He was airlifted to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, where he died at 1:30 a.m. July 31.

"Cpl. Bennett, Cpl. Rapert and Deputy Hughes were justified in firing their service weapons at James Blackmon as they knew he had a handgun and believed their lives were in danger," Ellington wrote. "Not only did Cpl. Rapert observe Blackmon shoot his K-9 Hemi, Blackmon pointed his weapon at Rapert and fired at him as he ran from the location where the canine was killed."

Ellington said the investigation is still active because there are outstanding reports, and his finding may be subject to change.