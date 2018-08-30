TRAVELERS 7, CARDINALS 5

Beau Amaral's two-run double sparked a four-run seventh inning Wednesday, and the Arkansas Travelers withstood a ninth-inning rally by Springfield to defeat the Cardinals 7-5 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Amaral's only hit of the game came after Springfield replaced starter Evan Kruczynski with reliever Junior Fernandez, who promptly gave up a single to Ryan Scott. He advanced to third on Amaral's double and Chris Mariscal walked to load the bases with two outs. Chuck Taylor walked to score Scott and Joey Curletta singled to score Amaral, giving the Travs a 6-2 lead.

Scott hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to push the lead to 7-2 before Springfield rallied in the bottom of the ninth. Victor Roache hit an RBI single and Chris Chinea hit a two-run single with one out to cut the lead to 7-5 before Matt Festa struck out Jose Martinez to end the game.

