NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Razorbacks Head Coach Chad Morris poses for a portrait during a media day, Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Razorbacks practice field in Fayetteville. - Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Arkansas is expected to host more than 20 prospects for the Eastern Illinois game on Saturday at Razorback Stadium.

WR Elijah Higgins- Austin (Texas) Bowie- ESPN 300 prospect

TE Hudson Henry- Pulaski Academy

OL Logan Kallasen - Shiloh Christian- Preferred walk-on offer

DE Zach Williams- Joe T. Robinson

K Noah Rauschenberg- Tulsa Union

OL Joseph Stone- Gulf Breeze, Fla.

CB Malik Chavis- Rison

QB Jovoni Johnson - Conway - Preferred walk-on offer

Ath. Landric Lee - Rison

2019 S Clarence Scott - Arkansas Baptist College

2020 WR Jayden Kelley- Pulaski Academy

2020 DT Michael Powell-Clarksville

2020 OL Jake Henry - Tulsa Union

2020 WR Jayden Garner - Skiatook

2020 RB Brandon Thomas- North Little Rock

2020 LB Al Wooten II - Memphis Christian Brothers

2020 QB Chris Harris - Dumas

2020 ath Damarian Russell - Dumas

2021 TE Errington McRae - Har-Ber

2021 RB Kylin James- Dumas

2022 RB Joseph Himon- Pulaski Academy

2022 RB Dallan Hayden - Memphis Christian Brothers- Chase Hayden's brother