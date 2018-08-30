Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner in the second of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Atlanta. Duke won 80-69. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

— Arkansas has finalized its 2018-19 basketball schedule.

The Razorbacks will host Florida International on Dec. 1 and Georgia Tech on Dec. 19, according to Arkansas' schedule that was released Thursday. The other 29 regular-season games had been previously reported.

The game against Georgia Tech gives Arkansas four games against Power 5 opponents in the coming season. The Razorbacks also are scheduled to play Texas in the season opener Nov. 9 in El Paso, Texas; Indiana at home on Nov. 18; and at Texas Tech on Jan. 26 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Arkansas last played Georgia Tech in November 2015, an 83-73 Yellow Jackets win at the NIT Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Razorbacks trail the all-time series 1-4.

Georgia Tech was 13-19 overall and 6-12 in the ACC last season. The Yellow Jackets are coached by Josh Pastner, who while coach at Memphis from 2009-16 would not schedule Arkansas or other regional teams to protect the Tigers' recruiting interests in the city.

Arkansas never played Florida International. The Panthers were 14-18 overall and 8-10 in Conference USA last season.

The Razorbacks have also scheduled an Oct. 26 exhibition game against Tusculum, but a Nov. 2 exhibition opponent remains unfilled. Arkansas will play its Red-White Game on Oct. 19.

Arkansas 2018-19 Basketball Schedule

Nov. 9 - vs. Texas (El Paso, Texas)

Nov. 12 - California-Davis

Nov. 18 - Indiana

Nov. 21 - Montana State

Nov. 23 - Texas-Arlington

Dec. 1 - Florida International

Dec. 5 - at Colorado State

Dec. 8 - Western Kentucky

Dec. 15 - Texas-San Antonio (North Little Rock)

Dec. 19 - Georgia Tech

Dec. 22 - Texas State

Dec. 28 - Austin Peay

Jan. 5 - at Texas A&M

Jan. 9 - Florida

Jan. 12 - LSU

Jan. 15 - at Tennessee

Jan. 19 - at Ole Miss

Jan. 23 - Missouri

Jan. 26 - at Texas Tech

Jan. 29 - Georgia

Feb. 2 - at LSU

Feb. 5 - Vanderbilt

Feb. 9 - at South Carolina

Feb. 12 - at Missouri

Feb. 16 - Mississippi State

Feb. 20 - at Auburn

Feb. 23 - Texas A&M

Feb. 26 - at Kentucky

March 2 - Ole Miss

March 6 - at Vanderbilt

March 9 - Alabama