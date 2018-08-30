Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Guy Fieri in LR Obits Weekend Ten In the news Hogs football Email newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Wally Hall
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arkansas judge hears challenge to lawsuit limits measure by The Associated Press | Today at 12:03 p.m. 0comments

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas judge says he plans to rule soon on whether to disqualify from the November ballot a proposal to limit the damages awarded in lawsuits and cap attorneys' fees.

Attorneys for a retired judge challenging the proposed constitutional amendment, along with attorneys for the secretary of state's office and the campaign supporting the measure, appeared before Pulaski County Judge Mackie Pierce on Thursday. Pierce said he plans to issue a ruling soon.

Retired Pulaski County Circuit Judge Marion Humphrey is suing to disqualify the proposal from the ballot, saying it unconstitutionally combines disparate proposals into one amendment. The measure would also give the Legislature control over court rules in the state.

Pierce in July rejected an initial request to disqualify the proposal.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT