A 58-year-old Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after more than 30 marijuana plants and more than 20 guns were found on his property, authorities said,

Tom Brian Sedlacek of Gamaliel faces multiple drug and weapons charges after spotters in a helicopter saw marijuana plants on his northern Arkansas property, a Baxter County sheriff’s office news release states.

When searching the grounds for Sedlacek, officers found signs warning that trespassers would be shot, a shooting range and an outbuilding containing more marijuana plants, authorities said.

Authorities found 30 to 40 marijuana plants, 24 guns — including a “sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun with a homemade pistol grip attached” — as well as plastic baggies of processed marijuana, 562 methadone pills and 16 acetaminophen and oxycodone pills, the release states.

The 58-year-old told authorities that he had been growing marijuana since 1992, according to the sheriff's office.

The Army National Guard, Federal Drug Enforcement Agency, 14th Judicial Drug Task Force, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Baxter County sheriff’s office worked together on the operation, the release states.

Sedlacek was taken to the Baxter County jail and held on charges that include manufacture of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, and terroristic threatening, the release states.

He was released after paying his $50,000 bail and will appear in court Sept. 20, authorities said.