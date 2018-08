Jennifer Robinson of Forrest City - Photo by Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

A 46-year-old Arkansas woman has won $100,000 off a $5 scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said Thursday.

According to social media posts from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Jennifer Robinson of Forrest City bought the winning ticket at the Circle N Exxon, 9595 U.S. 70 in Proctor.

She was playing the 25X game, the posts state, and claimed her prize Thursday.