Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Guy Fieri in LR Obits Weekend Ten In the news Hogs football Email newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Wally Hall
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Authorities: 1 person has died while in police custody in Little Rock by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:04 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police respond to a death that occurred in police custody near the intersection of Evergreen Drive and North Tyler Street on Thursday. - Photo by Clara Turnage

One person has died while in police custody in Little Rock on Thursday evening, authorities said.

The Police Department wrote on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m. the death occurred near the intersection of Evergreen Drive and North Tyler Street.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Michael Ford said the person died after officers responded to a disturbance call. Authorities were trying to help the person, Ford said.

No further information was released.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT