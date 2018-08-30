Little Rock police respond to a death that occurred in police custody near the intersection of Evergreen Drive and North Tyler Street on Thursday. - Photo by Clara Turnage

One person has died while in police custody in Little Rock on Thursday evening, authorities said.

The Police Department wrote on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m. the death occurred near the intersection of Evergreen Drive and North Tyler Street.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Michael Ford said the person died after officers responded to a disturbance call. Authorities were trying to help the person, Ford said.

No further information was released.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.