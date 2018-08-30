We have this update from co-owner Tim Chappell on the The Shack, which is, delays notwithstanding, still going into what has been Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

The operation did in fact pass inspection by the fire marshal, which Chappell had said was the last barrier to opening; plans are now to first roll out his catering operation with third-party deliveries, which he expects to start by the end of next week.

Then he'll work on getting the place open to the public, in a "matter of weeks," he says, with a big party that will no doubt -- as he's planning on turning the River Market space into a blues venue -- include blues acts.

He's currently hiring; call the Gusano's phone number, (501) 374-1441.

Once The Shack is up and running, he'll start hiring for Hickory Joe's, a smaller, mostly grab-and-go operation using the same smoked meats but in different preparations, in the long-long-long-idle storefront at 402 E. Third St. that was originally announced as the site for the resurrected Shack.