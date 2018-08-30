Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Guy Fieri in LR Obits Weekend Ten In the news Hogs football Email newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Wally Hall
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Barbecue restaurant to open in downtown Little Rock in a 'matter of weeks' by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:51 p.m. 0comments

We have this update from co-owner Tim Chappell on the The Shack, which is, delays notwithstanding, still going into what has been Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

The operation did in fact pass inspection by the fire marshal, which Chappell had said was the last barrier to opening; plans are now to first roll out his catering operation with third-party deliveries, which he expects to start by the end of next week.

Then he'll work on getting the place open to the public, in a "matter of weeks," he says, with a big party that will no doubt -- as he's planning on turning the River Market space into a blues venue -- include blues acts.

He's currently hiring; call the Gusano's phone number, (501) 374-1441.

Once The Shack is up and running, he'll start hiring for Hickory Joe's, a smaller, mostly grab-and-go operation using the same smoked meats but in different preparations, in the long-long-long-idle storefront at 402 E. Third St. that was originally announced as the site for the resurrected Shack.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT