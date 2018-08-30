Sections
Carjacked by stranger with stun gun, Little Rock teen tells police by Jillian Kremer | Today at 3:02 p.m. 0comments

An 18-year-old Little Rock man was robbed of his car by people he gave a ride to Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, the victim said he was driving through the Royal Oaks Apartments at 8621 Baseline Road about 11 p.m. when a female approached his vehicle and asked for a ride.

He told police that she soon let in a male. Authorities said the victim believed the pair were offering marijuana in exchange for a ride, but he soon became "scared and confused."

When they arrived at an area near College Station, the male assailant took out a stun gun and ordered the teen to get out of the vehicle and take everything out of his pockets, the report states. The pair then drove away in the car.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

