A 35-year-old woman was found lying unconscious on the floor of her Arkansas home late Tuesday with a head injury and a knife in her hand, according to authorities.

The Garland County woman, who lists a Highway 7 north address, said she did not have an exact recollection of what occurred.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, Deputy John Crow arrived at the residence shortly before 11 p.m. and observed the front door partially open. Crow wrote he found the woman facedown in a room adjacent to the kitchen, with broken glass around her head and a large kitchen knife in her right hand.

After regaining consciousness, she told Crow she had returned home from her boyfriend's house sometime around 10 p.m. and went into her bedroom when she heard someone pounding on the front door.

She said she was unsure what happened after that and did not know who attacked her, the report states. Crow did not observe any visible injuries but said the woman was complaining of extreme pain on the back of her head.

According to authorities, the woman said she checked her phone and saw that someone had taken a photo of her lying on the floor and sent it to her boyfriend through Facebook messenger.

She was transported to National Park Medical Center for her injuries. The incident was still under investigation Wednesday.