Former champion boxer and Olympic medalist Jermain Taylor was arrested Wednesday after reportedly knocking a woman unconscious, putting a knife to her neck and threatening to kill her, according to an arrest report.

The 40-year-old Little Rock native was arrested just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after the altercation with his live-in girlfriend, police spokesman Steve Moore said.

Officers reported that when they arrived at the home on Azalea Drive in Little Rock, they found Taylor's girlfriend with her face bleeding.

Taylor's girlfriend said the two had been arguing, according to the report. During their altercation, Taylor punched her and she lost consciousness, the report said. When she came to, she said he was holding a knife to her neck and threatening to kill her, according to the arrest report.

Moore said the woman was afraid of Taylor and waited until after he left to call police.

Officers arrested Taylor on charges of felony second-degree battery and aggravated assault on a household member. Moore said the charges were enhanced because of Taylor's previous domestic battery charges.

Taylor previously has faced multiple battery, domestic battery and aggravated assault charges in Pulaski County and Little Rock courts.

Taylor took home the bronze medal in the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

He was being held without bail Wednesday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

Metro on 08/30/2018