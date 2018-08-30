Former champion boxer and Olympic medalist Jermain Taylor pleaded not guilty to domestic battery and assault charges Thursday, a day after he was arrested during an altercation at his Little Rock home, court documents show.

Taylor entered the plea at 9 a.m. in Little Rock District Court before returning to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon in lieu of $15,000 bond.

The 40-year-old Little Rock native is accused of knocking a woman unconscious, putting a knife to her neck and threatening to kill her, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to his home in the 7000 block of Azalea Drive in response to a disturbance with a weapon.

When officers arrived, his 40-year-old girlfriend mouthed, "Help me" while Taylor sat on the front porch with friends, according to a police report.

The victim told police they had been drinking with neighbors earlier that afternoon. When a male neighbor thanked her for getting more alcohol, she replied, "Anytime," officers wrote.

The report states that Taylor became angry and accused his girlfriend of being unfaithful. She told officers that he began punching her and slamming her head into the wall until she blacked out.

When she regained consciousness, he removed a knife from underneath a mattress, held it to her throat and threatened to kill her, according to authorities.

Police said the woman, who had injuries to her chin, mouth, neck and right arm, was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Taylor, a former middleweight world champion and bronze medalist in the 2000 Summer Olympic games in Sydney, has previously faced multiple domestic battery and aggravated assault charges in Pulaski County and Little Rock courts.