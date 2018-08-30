Casey Dick's first game as a high school head football coach was a successful one.

The former University of Arkansas quarterback guided Van Buren to a 48-33 victory over Alma on Tuesday night in the Battle of the Bone at Airedale Stadium in Alma.

The Pointers (1-0) snapped a 14-game losing streak dating to Oct. 7, 2016, and defeated the Airedales (0-1) for the first time since 2010.

"It was exciting to see the kids and their emotions today [Wednesday]," said Dick, who was hired in April after serving two seasons as Bentonville West's offensive coordinator.

Senior quarterback Christian Morrow completed 21 of 32 passes for 219 yards and 1 touchdown. Sophomore Gary Phillips completed 3 of 3 passes for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Junior running back Brayden Rivas rushed for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries, and caught 8 passes for 71 yards.

Senior wide receiver Logan Humphreys hauled in 4 passes for 71 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Van Buren led 32-13 at halftime.

"Anytime you can have success like that, it helps your kids a lot," Dick said. "We were comfortable with the game plan. They understand what we were asking them to do. I was happy with their effort. I was happy with how fast they played."

Dick, who helped lead Arkansas to an upset of No. 1 LSU in 2007 in Baton Rouge, deflected credit for Tuesday's victory.

"I honestly couldn't care less what happened for me," Dick said. "They hadn't won in 600-some odd days. That's what it's all about.

"It was a big win for our city. A big win for our community. And a big win for our kids."

Van Buren hosts Fort Smith Northside on Sept. 7 and Siloam Springs on Sept. 14. The Pointers open 7A-West play at Rogers on Sept. 21.

MORRILTON

Third man up

Morrilton already lost quarterback Jacolby Criswell to a torn anterior cruciate ligament Aug. 14 in a scrimmage at Conway.

Then, in the Devil Dogs' season-opening 46-26 loss against Searcy on Friday, junior Dylan White, who was to be Criswell's backup, went down with a right foot injury.

White will miss four to six weeks, Coach Cody McNabb said.

"There's a domino effect when you lose guys like that," McNabb said. "That's one of those things that we can't control. Everybody has to step up.

"We have to play better. Run better, tackle better and protect better. We still have a good football team. Our expectations to get better each day hasn't changed."

Sophomore Tucker Granberry, a starter for Morrilton's junior high team in 2017, is next up for the Devil Dogs under center.

"I thought he did fine [Friday]," McNabb said. "He came in and moved the ball. That's without a week game-planning. Now he's comfortable in the offense."

McNabb said Criswell, who had surgery earlier this month, has an opportunity to return this season but is leaving it up to the doctors.

Morrilton (0-1) travels to Russellville on Friday. Russellville did not play during Zero Week.

BENTONVILLE WEST

Jarrett out Friday

Bentonville West (0-1) will be without quarterback Will Jarrett on Friday when it hosts Fort Smith Southside in the first game to be played in the Wolverines' new stadium.

Jarrett suffered an ankle injury in last week's 56-40 loss to Owasso, Okla.

Wolverines Coach Bryan Pratt said Jarrett had an MRI on the ankle. They are confident the ankle is not broken, but he did suffer a severe sprain. Pratt anticipates Jarrett could miss a couple of weeks. Bentonville West hosts Bryant next week and has an open date afterward.

Sophomore Dalton McDonald will take over at quarterback, but Pratt said several players are likely to be used in Jarrett's absence, including junior Tucker Swoboda.

"It's next man up," Pratt said. "You never know who might get injured, so guys have to be ready to go at any point in time. We were really pleased with the way we played last week. We thought our kids played really hard against a really good team.

"We were disappointed that we didn't finish. We have to do a better job of finishing. We were up 34-17, we got to definitely be able to finish that."

-- Chip Souza

BOONEVILLE

Bearcats lose QB Ulmer

Booneville (1-0) rolled over Class 5A Clarksville 30-0 in the season opener, but also lost senior quarterback Brandon Ulmer for the season because of a knee injury, Coach Scott Hyatt said.

The injury occurred on the Bearcats' third series and was a noncontact injury, Hyatt said. An MRI confirmed Hyatt's fears Tuesday.

"He was running the mid-line to the left and was just in an awkward position when he went to make a cut," Hyatt said. "He's a kid who does everything right. He's an all-state player, works hard and he will be missed."

The quarterback duties now will fall on the shoulders of junior Evan Schlinker, who Hyatt said would have been the likely starter next season anyway. He was splitting time at split end and defensive back, but that will change.

Hyatt has confidence Schlinker will be fine with some experience as the starter.

"Things are gonna change a little early on," Hyatt said. "But as he gets more comfortable, we're gonna be able to do a lot of the things we wanted to do anyway."

The Bearcats take on Ozark this week on the road before hosting Pottsville to finish nonconference play.

-- Paul Boyd

EXTRA POINTS

Pine Bluff is hosting a reunion for the 1990, 1993, 1994 and 1995 football state title teams, and the 1992 runner-up team on Oct. 19 when the Zebras host Marion. Registration is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 5 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Alberta Jones-Jackson at alberta.jackson@pinebluffschools.org. ... Four Garland County schools will be featured in two games today and Friday. Hot Springs, under new Coach Darrell Burnett, hosts Fountain Lake for the first time since 2007, and Lake Hamilton travels to Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday. The Wolves and Rams are meeting for the first time in football since 1999. ... Nathan Morgan earned his first head coaching victory Friday as Greene County Tech held off Jonesboro Westside 53-52 in Paragould. Xavier McBroom finished with three rushing touchdowns, and Devin Smith had two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning 7-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Sports on 08/30/2018