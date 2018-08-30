Next week

Tasty treats 1: More than 60 food trucks, craft vendors and performers will pack blocks of downtown Little Rock with food and fun at the Main Street Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8 along Main Street from Third to Eighth streets. General admission is free. Call (501) 375-0121 or visit mainstreetfoodtrucks.com.

Next month

Tasty treats 2: The sights, sounds, smells and tastes of India will excite the senses at the annual IndiaFest celebration, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23 at First Security Amphitheater, River Market District in Little Rock. The festival includes performances, exhibits and authentic Indian food. General admission is free. Visit indiafestar.com.

Weekend on 08/30/2018