A marginal risk of severe weather is in effect Thursday afternoon for northern Arkansas. - Photo by National Weather Service

Northern Arkansas has a marginal risk for severe weather as storms move into the area Thursday afternoon, forecasters said.

The risk means scattered thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible, according to the latest advisory from the National Weather Service's office in North Little Rock. The storms could also drop up to 2 inches of rain, according to the agency.



The area most at risk stretches from Fayetteville to Jonesboro and extends as far south as Bald Knob.

Meteorologists said storms will be brought by two systems moving into the area through the afternoon and evening hours.

The first system will build southeast across the state from Missouri, and the other will travel from northeast to central Arkansas.