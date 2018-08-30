Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Guy Fieri in LR Obits Weekend Ten In the news Hogs football Email newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Wally Hall
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy Forward Chris Morre excited about Arkansas OV by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:43 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Chris Moore

Highly recruited forward Chris Moore talked about his upcoming official visit to Arkansas this weekend on Recruiting Thursday. He'll be accompanied by his parents for the trip.

Moore, 6-6, 210 pounds, of West Memphis has 25 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Ole Miss, Auburn, Tulsa, SMU, TCU and others while drawing interest from North Carolina, Kentucky and others.

Excited about Arkansas trip:

"The most exciting part to me is just being on an official visit because it's different from an unofficial. I think more perks comes with it and I'm just ready to experience the first official visit."

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT