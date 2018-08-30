Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Iran should stop pinning its hopes on Europe saving the international nuclear deal battered by the U.S.' withdrawal, as he signaled that his nation, too, may exit the agreement.

"There is no problem with continuing relations and negotiations with Europe, but hope should be abandoned regarding matters such as the nuclear deal," Khamenei said in a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani and members of his Cabinet, according to comments posted on the leader's website Wednesday.

The accord "is not an end but a means, and naturally, if we get to the conclusion that this tool doesn't allow us to stand by our national interests, we will set it aside," he said.

The comments suggest patience in Iran is running out as the resumption of U.S. sanctions has extended a slump in the currency, forced major global companies to backtrack on investment plans for the Islamic Republic, and emboldened conservative critics of Rouhani.

Officials have in the past said Iran would continue to stick to the curbs imposed on its nuclear program, and undergo a strict inspections regime, as long as it reaps commercial benefits from the pact. But companies including Daimler AG and Total SA have instead been walking away, concerned they may fall foul of American penalties.

Prices and unemployment were climbing in Iran even before the U.S.' withdrawal was officially announced, and the Iranian currency has lost about 80 percent against the dollar since April.

Dissatisfied with the government's attempts to stabilize the markets, lawmakers this month impeached two Cabinet ministers and on Tuesday summoned Rouhani to be grilled on his administration's performance. Iranian news agencies reported Wednesday that the minister of education and the minister of industry and mines will now face parliamentary scrutiny.

Efforts to shore up the nuclear pact are continuing. Germany and France this week said they're working on financing solutions to sidestep U.S. sanctions against countries such as Iran, including a possible role for central banks. The discussions, which also involve the U.K., are a signal that European powers are trying to get serious about demonstrating a greater level of independence from the U.S. as President Donald Trump pursues his "America First" agenda.

