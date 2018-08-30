KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sherine Virgo was excited when her 5-year-old daughter was accepted to a prestigious public school in the Jamaican capital. But when the mother attended an orientation over the summer, the principal informed her that she would have to cut off her daughter’s dreadlocks.

The principal explained that the no-dreadlocks policy was a matter of hygiene and avoiding lice in the school.

Virgo’s daughter will start classes this week at Kensington Primary School with her dreadlocks intact after a legal battle that has gone all the way to the island's Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the court handed down an injunction ordering that the girl — identified in court documents only as “Z,” because she is a minor — be permitted to attend school. It was a first step in a constitutional challenge by a human-rights group, Jamaicans for Justice, that could bring an end to the practice of barring children with dreadlocks or “natural” hair from school. Jamaicans also think it could help diminish the historically discriminatory treatment of Rastafarians, who wear their hair in dreadlocks as part of their culture.