Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Guy Fieri in LR Obits Weekend Ten In the news Hogs football Email newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Wally Hall
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy Junior college O-lineman plans official visit to the Hill by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:57 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas football helmets sit atop storage bins during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Fayetteville. - Photo by Ben Goff

Junior-college offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna discussed why he plans to make an official visit to Arkansas in December on Recruiting Thursday.

Nwanna, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Cincinnati, San Diego State, East Carolina and Southern Miss. He's taken official visits to Louisville and Cincinnati and has plans to visit the Hogs and Maryland in December.

Arkansas stays in contact in various ways:

"Through contact, through texting, FaceTiming, sometimes Twitter too. Just checking up on me and see how I'm doing in camp and want know how I'm doing in scrimmages."

Wants in a school:

"I'm just looking for a school that's like family based. Also I'm looking for a school that has a business management program. I'm just looking for a school that needs me too."

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT