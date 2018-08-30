Junior-college offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna discussed why he plans to make an official visit to Arkansas in December on Recruiting Thursday.

Nwanna, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Cincinnati, San Diego State, East Carolina and Southern Miss. He's taken official visits to Louisville and Cincinnati and has plans to visit the Hogs and Maryland in December.

Arkansas stays in contact in various ways:

"Through contact, through texting, FaceTiming, sometimes Twitter too. Just checking up on me and see how I'm doing in camp and want know how I'm doing in scrimmages."

Wants in a school:

"I'm just looking for a school that's like family based. Also I'm looking for a school that has a business management program. I'm just looking for a school that needs me too."