A Little Rock liquor store was held up by an armed robber Wednesday evening, according to a police report.

Officers were called to shortly after 7:15 p.m. to Stagecoach Wine & Spirits, 10400 Stagecoach Road, which is near the street's intersection with Otter Creek Parkway.

A 33-year-old employee told authorities that a man in a red hoodie entered the store, walked behind the counter and hit the hidden "magnetic lock button."

The report states that the robber showed the worker a gun and told him to empty the business's cash tills.

After the Little Rock man gave him an unlisted amount of money, the gunman told him to go to the back and "watch the camera monitor" until he was gone, police said.

Officers noted that a different employee and the store's owner watched security footage and identified the robber as a 21-year-old former employee.

The North Little Rock man listed as a suspect did not appear on the online inmate roster of the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon.