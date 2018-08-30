Mike Anderson

– We have just been handed schedules as we wait on Mike to arrive. A notable addition: Georgia Tech on Dec. 19. The schools have played just five times and Georgia Tech leads the series 4-1. They last played Nov. 26, 2015 in Brooklyn. Tech won that game 83-73 as part of the NIT Tip-Off.

– Anderson: "It's a pretty challenging schedule." Anderson said you can't just look at a team's name and assume they're not very competitive. He mentioned UC Davis by name.

– The newness and freshness of a new team is exciting, Anderson said. Arkansas has a chance to be an exciting team with Daniel Gafford as the centerpiece. Anderson said Jalen Harris got some seasoning going against guards like Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford.

– Eight of Arkansas' opponents made the NCAA Tournament last season, he says.

– Georgia Tech will be a home-and-home series. Anderson says Georgia Tech is a team that needed a game, and he thinks it will shake out to be a couple of very good games.

– "We have to expedite some things in the learning process." At the end of the day, he likes how the guys compete in individual and team workouts. Conditioning will start next week and practice starts in October.