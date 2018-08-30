LR man arrested after house is shot

A suspected Little Rock drug dealer said he was going to shoot the house of a man who told him not to sell narcotics in front of his residence, and later that day he did just that, according to court records.

Officers responded to a disturbance at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 16 on South Gaines Street, where witnesses said Dalvin Pettus, 25, had been selling drugs and had threatened the man who asked him to stop, according to an affidavit for Pettus' arrest.

The two men reportedly began arguing and, later, the resident showed police a text Pettus sent him saying he was going to shoot at his residence.

Just over an hour later, officers came back to the South Gaines Street residence because someone had fired five bullets into the north side of the house, according to police reports.

Officers arrested Pettus on two charges of terroristic acts and a charge of terroristic threatening and transferred him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained without bail as of Wednesday night. In his mug shot, Pettus is smiling.

Airman reportedly assaulted at base

A Sherwood man reportedly hit an airman in the head with a wrench Tuesday after complaining that the man was standing in front of the air conditioning vent at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police officers responded to a report of an assault at the base Tuesday where a staff sergeant told them Charles Eedo Green hit an airman with a wrench, according to an arrest report.

Green told officers he had yelled at the airman for standing in front of the air conditioning vent but that the man would not move. Green said he hit the airman with his hand, but that he was still holding the wrench, officers reported.

Officers said they found red marks and scratches on the airman's head, neck, ears and shoulders.

Green was charged with felony second-degree battery and transferred to the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $5,000. Green was no longer on the jail's roster Wednesday.

