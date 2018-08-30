TULSA, Okla. — Alex Liddi homered, tripled and singled, driving in two runs as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals topped the Tulsa Drillers 12-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Jecksson Flores doubled twice and singled with six RBIs and two runs for Northwest Arkansas.

Down 3-1 in the third, Tulsa tied the game when Drew Jackson and Jacob Scavuzzo hit solo home runs.

Northwest Arkansas answered in the next half-inning, scoring six runs to take the lead. The Naturals sent 10 men to the plate as Samir Duenez hit a two-run home run en route to the six-run lead.

The Naturals later scored three runs in the seventh to put the game away.

Cristian Castillo (2-2) got the win in relief while Tulsa starter Mitchell White (5-7) took the loss in the Texas League game.

In the second game, Errol Robinson hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Drillers a 1-0 win.

Layne Somsen got Nick Heath to ground out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.

Shea Spitzbarth (3-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Northwest Arkansas starter Luis Lugo (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The Naturals were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Drillers’ staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

ARKANSAS 7, SPRINGFIELD 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beau Amaral hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a win over the Springfield Cardinals. Matt Festa struck Jose Martinez out with a runner on second to end the game for his 19th save of the season. The double by Amaral started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Travelers a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Chuck Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk and Joey Curletta hit an RBI single. The Travelers tacked on another run in the eighth when Ryan Scott hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Eric Filia. Springfield saw its comeback attempt come up short after Victor Roache hit an RBI double and then scored on a tworun single by Chris Chinea in the ninth to cut the Arkansas lead to 7-5. Arkansas right-hander Ashton Goudeau (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Evan Kruczynski (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Roache doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Cardinals. Arkansas improved to 21-9 against Springfield this season.

FRISCO 6, CORPUS CHRISTI 0

FRISCO, Texas — Pedro Payano allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Frisco RoughRiders over the Corpus Christi Hooks in a win. Payano (5-9) struck out six and walked one to get the win. In the bottom of the third, Frisco took the lead on RBI singles by Jose Cardona and Josh Morgan. The RoughRiders then added a run in the fourth and three in the eighth. In the fourth, Luis Mendez hit an RBI double, while Eliezer Alvarez drove in two runs and Mendez drove in one in the eighth. Brandon Bielak (2-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

MIDLAND 5, SAN ANTONIO 4 (10 INNINGS)

MIDLAND, Texas — Tyler Ramirez hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Midland RockHounds topped the San Antonio Missions 5-4 on Wednesday. Richie Martin scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a fielder’s choice and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. The Missions took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Michael Gettys scored on a ground out.