U.S. judges told EPA muffed dicamba OK

Three federal judges in Seattle were told Wednesday that the federal Environmental Protection Agency violated federal law and failed to fully consider dicamba's threats to crops and other plants and animals, especially endangered species.

A lawsuit filed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February by three environmental groups said the EPA should never have granted a license to Monsanto in 2016 for its new dicamba-based herbicide, Xtendimax, for use on dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton.

The Center for Food Safety, EarthJustice and the Center for Biological Diversity have asked the court to vacate the EPA's decision. Farmers claim crops susceptible to dicamba were damaged in 2017 and 2018 by off-target movement of Xtendimax and two other formulations of dicamba made by DowDupont and BASF.

A conditional, two-year license for Xtendimax expires Nov. 9, and the EPA has said it will soon decide whether it will be renewed.

A lawyer for Monsanto, which was bought this year by Bayer, told the judges that the lawsuit is based on "anecdotes and reports that were unconfirmed and investigations that were uncompleted."

U.S. Circuit Judge William A. Fletcher questioned whether Monsanto's trials of Xtendimax were adequate for the EPA's decision. "Is that enough?" he asked. "It doesn't sound like very much given the great damage everybody knew dicamba posed."

-- Stephen Steed

Unemployment rate falls all across state

Northwest Arkansas had the lowest unemployment rate in the state in July at 2.8 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

That compared with an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in July last year.

After five straight months with an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, Arkansas' unemployment rate dipped to 3.7 percent in July.

Other July unemployment rates in Arkansas compared with July last year were Little Rock, 3.3 percent, down from 3.6 percent; Jonesboro, 3.3 percent, down from 3.6 percent; Fort Smith, 4.0 percent, down from 4.4 percent and Pine Bluff, 5.4 percent, down from 5.7 percent.

-- David Smith

Murphy Oil leads index to 0.33 gain

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 0.33 to 460.90 Wednesday.

Murphy Oil Corp. shares rose 2.56 percent.

"Bullish sentiment remains enthusiastic with sellers hesitant to fight upward momentum," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 08/30/2018