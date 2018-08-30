ASTROS 5, ATHLETICS 4

HOUSTON -- After the Houston Astros wrapped up their season series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, Manager A.J. Hinch likened the last three games to a heavyweight title fight.

His Astros won two of three to take the belt for now, but he knows that they'll have to play well down the stretch to fend off the Athletics for the AL West title.

The Astros gave the Athletics just their second series defeat in their last 21 series when Tyler White homered with one out in the ninth inning to give Houston a 5-4 victory.

White, who also homered Monday, sent a pitch from Jeurys Familia (4-1) to the seats in left field. The victory moves Houston 2 1/2 games ahead of Oakland atop the AL West.

George Springer and Alex Bregman added two hits apiece and both drove in a run to help the Astros to their seventh victory in eight games. Roberto Osuna (2-2) allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for the win.

The Astros lost the lead in the seventh when Brad Peacock took over for starter Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) and struggled with location. Peacock walked Matt Chapman, Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis to load the bases before plunking Stephen Piscotty on the arm to tie it at 4.

Keuchel allowed 8 hits and 3 runs with 5 strikeouts in 6 innings.

Trevor Cahill started for the Athletics and yielded 5 hits and 4 runs -- 3 earned -- while walking a season-high 6 in 3 1/3 innings in the 300th appearance of his career.

ROYALS 9, TIGERS 2 Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run home run and finished with four RBIs, Danny Duffy allowed two hits over six innings and Kansas City routed visiting Detroit.

WHITE SOX 4, YANKEES 1 Ryan LaMarre homered and drove in a career-best four runs, Reynaldo Lopez stifled the Yankees again despite diminished velocity and Chicago beat host New York.

ORIOLES 10, BLUE JAYS 5 Adam Jones hit his second career grand slam, Trey Mancini had a solo shot and Baltimore beat visiting Toronto to complete its first three-game sweep of the season.

TWINS 4, INDIANS 3 Robbie Grossman delivered a two-out, two-run single off struggling Indians closer Cody Allen in the seventh inning to give Minnesota a victory over host Cleveland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 2-3, METS 1-10 New York split a pseudo-doubleheader with host Chicago: a 2-1 loss in 11 innings, the resumption of their Tuesday night game suspended by rain, followed by a 10-3 victory in their regularly scheduled contest.

PHILLIES 8, NATIONALS 6 Carlos Santana hit a grand slam and Jose Bautista had the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh to lead Philadelphia over visiting Washington.

BREWERS 13, REDS 12 (10) Christian Yelich hit for the cycle in his first five at-bats on Wednesday night, the eighth Brewers batter to accomplish the feat, as Milwaukee beat host Cincinnati in 10 innings. Yelich had a pair of singles, a double, a game-tying triple and a two-run home run. He's the first Milwaukee player to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011, at Houston.

PIRATES 2, CARDINALS 0 Trevor Williams pitched six strong innings, Starling Marte had an RBI single in the sixth inning, and visiting Pittsburgh beat St. Louis. Williams (11-9) gave up three hits and struck out a career-high eight.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 8, MARINERS 3 Hunter Renfroe homered and drove in four runs and rookie Luis Urias had his first three hits for host San Diego, which beat Seattle for a two-game sweep.

RED SOX 14, MARLINS 6 Mookie Betts homered early and had a two-run double in the Red Sox's 11-run seventh inning as Boston rallied for a victory over visiting Miami.

DODGERS 3, RANGERS 1 Alex Wood pitched seven scoreless innings and Los Angeles hit three solo home runs while stretching its winning streak to five games with a victory over host Texas.

