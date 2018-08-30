FOOTBALL

Rogers' big deal

Aaron Rodgers is getting another big deal. The two-time NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers quarterback agreed to terms Wednesday on a four-year extension that would keep Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season. The four-year deal is worth $134 million, with more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Rodgers' former teammate, NFL Network analyst James Jones, first reported the agreement. Rodgers' new annual average salary of $33.5 million per year would eclipse Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's five-year extension worth $30 million a year. Rodgers turns 35 in December. He signed his previous extension, a five-year deal worth $110 million, before the 2013 season.

Bridgewater to Saints

A person familiar with the situation said the New Orleans Saints have agreed to acquire veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the New York Jets for a draft pick. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. While record-setting quarterback Drew Brees is entrenched as New Orleans' starter, the move signifies that Saints Coach Sean Payton was not entirely comfortable with either veteran Tom Savage or second-year pro Taysom Hill serving as Brees' backup. The trade brings more clarity to the Jets' quarterback situation. It appears rookie Sam Darnold is the starter after being given every opportunity to win the job in a competition that included Bridgewater and incumbent Josh McCown.

Hundley to Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have acquired quarterback Brett Hundley from the Green Bay Packers, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced by the teams. ESPN.com first reported the deal. The trade was completed on the cusp of the conclusion of the preseason and gives the Seahawks a proven backup behind Russell Wilson. The Seahawks are reportedly sending a late-round draft pick to Green Bay. Hundley stepped into a starting role last season for the Packers when Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone. Hundley started nine games and the Packers went 3-6. He threw for 1,836 yards and 9 touchdowns, but also threw 12 interceptions. His acquisition likely means the end of Austin Davis' stint as Wilson's backup in Seattle. Davis has been with the Seahawks since the start of the 2017 season. In Green Bay, the deal means that DeShone Kizer has won the backup job behind Rodgers.

Browns LB released

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks was released by the team Wednesday night, hours after being charged by federal prosecutors with insider trading. Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Browns in June after winning a Super Bowl title last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Earlier in the day, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said Kendricks made approximately $1.2 million profit off illegal, nonpublic information in four separate major deals. Kendricks issued a statement admitting his guilt and apologizing. He expressed regret and accepted "full responsibility" for his actions. Kendricks did not travel with the Browns for their exhibition finale tonight in Detroit, and the team decided to part ways with the 27-year-old after arriving in Michigan. Kendricks is facing possible prison time and further discipline from the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy. Prosecutors allege his co-defendant, Damilare Sonoiki, was paid $10,000 in kickbacks in the scheme from 2014-2015, as well as perks like tickets to Eagles games and tagging along to a music video shoot or nightclub appearances, McSwain said. Sonoiki had been working as a junior analyst at an unnamed investment bank in New York, prosecutors said. An IMDB profile lists him as a former writer on the popular TV series Black-ish as well as other movies and TV shows.

TENNIS

Open regrets penalty

The U.S. Open said it regrets that a player was given a code violation for changing her shirt on the court during a match, clarifying its rules on when that is allowed. Alize Cornet of France returned from a break in action during her match Tuesday with her shirt on backward. She took off the shirt and put it back on correctly while standing near the back of the court and was given a code violation by the chair umpire. The penalty drew criticism on social media, with people -- including Andy Murray's mother, Judy -- noting that men frequently change their shirts while sitting in their chairs during changeovers. Tournament officials said in a statement Wednesday that all players can change their shirts when sitting in the player chair, adding that female players can also change their shirts in a private location near the court if it is available without being assessed a bathroom break.

BASEBALL

Royals trade Duda

The Kansas City Royals traded slugging first baseman Lucas Duda to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations after their game against Detroit on Wednesday. Duda signed a $3.5 million, one-year deal to take over for departed first baseman Eric Hosmer this season. But despite showing flashes of his prodigious power, Duda's hit just .242 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI while appeared in 87 games, making his trade somewhat imminent. He heads from a last-place team in Kansas City to a first-place team in Atlanta. The Royals traded Duda in part to give up-and-coming youngsters Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn more playing time at first base. They planned to make a move to fill Duda's roster spot before Friday night's game against Baltimore.

Trumbo's surgery

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo will undergo surgery on his bothersome right knee, ending an injury-marred season that started late and concluded early. Trumbo went on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 20 with right knee inflammation. After visiting several specialists, including one in California on Wednesday, he opted for surgery. Trumbo will decide where and when to have the procedure within the next few days. Trumbo, 32, started the season on the DL with a right quad strain and did not make his debut until May 1. He played in 90 games, batting .261 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI. Trumbo hit a major-league leading 47 home runs for Baltimore in 2016 before signing a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Orioles.

Pujols out for season?

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols is likely to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left knee. The Angels announced Pujols' arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday. Recovery time is typically at least six weeks. Pujols is batting .245 with 19 home runs and 64 RBI for the Angels, who are all but mathematically eliminated from the playoff race for the sixth time in his first seven seasons with the club. Pujols also has played extensively at first base this season after the arrival of designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. Pujols is sixth with 633 career home runs. The three-time NL MVP will be 39 years old when next season begins. He still has three seasons remaining on his 10-year, $240 million contract.

Marlins to get louder

Miami Marlins crowds should be louder next season, even if they're not bigger. The attendance-challenged franchise will invite fans to bring musical instruments, bells, whistles and flags to a designated section of Marlins Park in 2019. The move is a way for Marlins fans to show pride in their native countries, celebrate South Florida's cultural diversity and "get loud," according to the team website. Noisemakers are common at baseball games in Latin countries. The section will be called Comunidad 305 -- Miami's area code and the Spanish word for "community." This season, the Marlins' first under a new ownership group led by Derek Jeter, they're likely to finish last in the NL in attendance for the 13th time in the past 14 years.

SOCCER

Dempsey retires

Former U.S. national team captain and Seattle Sounders striker Clint Dempsey has announced his retirement, effective immediately. In a statement issued Wednesday by the Sounders, Dempsey, 35, said he believes it's the right time to step away from the game. Dempsey is tied with Landon Donovan as the greatest U.S. goal scorer, scoring 57 international goals in 141 appearances. He captained the U.S. in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when the Americans reached the knockout stage before losing to Belgium in the round of 16. Dempsey had a decorated career overseas in England, most notably with Fulham, before returning to MLS in 2013 with the Sounders. He missed the second half of the 2016 season with a heart condition that put his career in jeopardy, but returned to Seattle the next season after being cleared by doctors. Dempsey was the MLS Comeback Player of the Year last season when he again became the leading scorer for the Sounders and reclaimed a place on the U.S. national team.

BASKETBALL

Spurs add Pondexter

The San Antonio Spurs have signed Quincy Pondexter, adding a forward in the same week veteran star Manu Ginobili announced his retirement. The 6-foot-7 Pondexter spent last season with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 2.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 8.5 minutes in 23 games. The seven-year NBA veteran out of Washington has averaged 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 17.3 minutes over 302 total games with Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Memphis and Chicago. Ginobili announced his decision to retire Monday. The 41-year-old helped the Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons. This season will be the first for Coach Gregg Popovich without stars Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard.

