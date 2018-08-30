A northeast Arkansas high school student has tested positive for Hepatitis A, health officials said this week.

The Paragould School District wrote in a Facebook post that the high school was cleaned and sanitized Tuesday evening to ensure the protection of students and staff.

The district and the Arkansas Department of Health are working to identify who came in contact with the teen because they may have been exposed to the contagious liver disease.

There is a high vaccination rate against the virus at the high school, and no other cases have been confirmed, district spokeswoman Tori Thompson said.

Health department officials said a Hepatitis A outbreak in northeast Arkansas has infected more than 100 adults since February, and anyone between the ages of 19 and 60 in Greene County is encouraged to get the vaccine.