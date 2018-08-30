A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in Tuesday night's fatal shooting in Pine Bluff, the city's fourth killing reported in three days.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2800 block of West 40th Avenue shortly after 6:15 p.m., according to a news release from the city's Police Department,

When authorities arrived, they heard "yelling and screaming" from inside the home and found 20-year-old Jamonte Smith lying in the residence with a gunshot wound and bleeding from his mouth and chest, the release said.

Smith was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers spoke with 20-year-old Lecole Wilson at the scene, and she was arrested after an interview with detectives at the police station, according to authorities. Wilson faces a charge of first-degree murder.

The release said a handgun "believed to be the murder weapon" was found at the home.

The death is the 16th homicide reported in the city this year.

Fewer than 24 hours earlier, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of South Poplar Street, where they found 26-year-old Corey Pitts lying unresponsive in the street, according to a news release from the department.

Police said Pitts appeared to have been shot once during an altercation with a 29-year-old man. The man was questioned in the case, which is still under investigation.

The shooting came on the heels of another fatal shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Monday. Police found Antonio Brown, 36, dead at a residence in the 2600 block of West 34th Avenue.

Another man, Raymond Buchanan, 29, was fatally shot around 10:15 a.m. Sunday after as many as four people approached him in the area of 19th Avenue and Amis Street.

