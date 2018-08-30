A Sherwood man reportedly hit an airman in the head with a wrench Tuesday after complaining that the man was standing in front of the air conditioning vent at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police officers responded to a report of an assault at the base Tuesday where a staff sergeant told them Charles Eedo Green hit an airman with a wrench, according to an arrest report.

Green told officers he had yelled at the airman for standing in front of the air conditioning vent but that the man would not move. Green said he hit the airman with his hand, but that he was still holding the wrench, officers reported.

Officers said they found red marks and scratches on the airman's head, neck, ears and shoulders.

Green was charged with felony second-degree battery and transferred to the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $5,000. Green was no longer on the jail's roster Wednesday.