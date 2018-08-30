SPRINGDALE HIGH

Bulldogs look to build on win

Springdale High heads into the second week of the season looking to keep the momentum of a season-opening home win last Thursday against Joe T. Robinson.

The Bulldogs’ 48-28 win was a statement win for a once-dominant program that has struggled for more than a decade since Springdale opened a second high school following the historic 2005 season. The Bulldogs were 6-5 last season, just the second winning season since 2010.

Springdale (1-0) dominated the second half of Thursday’s game, especially on defense, allowing just seven points over the final 24 minutes.

“From just from an athletic standpoint, I think we run really well and those guys play really hard,” Bulldogs’ fourth-year coach Zak Clark said following the game. “Coach (Brett) Hobbs brought a lot of pressure.”

The Bulldogs will hit the road Friday to Little Rock Parkview, where the game time temperatures are likely to be much warmer at War Memorial Stadium than last week’s 65-degree opener. Springdale had some issues with cramping despite the cool weather, and Clark said the team would ramp up the conditioning this week.

Senior Garrett Vaughan is coming off a huge game in the opener with 210 yards on 29 carries and five touchdowns.

“Garrett Vaughan is Garrett Vaughan,” Clark said. “He’s our best football player, pound for pound. We’re not going to trade him for anybody. He’s the best player around and I think he just started to show it tonight, but he is a man-child.”

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWAChip

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Wildcats put opener behind them

Springdale Har-Ber is off this week after falling to Pulaski Academy 50-14 in the season-opener at home last Friday. The Bruins invoked the 35-point mercy rule in the win.

“I told our players at halftime, the season is a marathon, not a sprint,” Har-Ber coach Chris Wood said. “Late in the year, people don’t remember the week one games as long as you have growth and get better.”

The game got a little chippy after a hit on the Har-Ber sideline on a kickoff return, which resulted in a Wildcat being ejected from the game.

“I talked to them about how to control themselves better.” Wood said. “We had that play on the sideline, the late hit, and we did not respond in the right way. We’ve got to learn.

“It snowballed on us there in the second quarter and that’s going to happen. But I was real pleased with us in the second half. I thought body language on the sideline was good, encouraging each other. We’re going to be just fine. This was just part of the process.”

The Wildcats (0-1) struggled offensively, managing just 156 total yards and most of that came on two chunk plays in the passing game. Har-Ber rushed for just 15 yards on 25 carries.

Har-Ber will go to Russellville next week and close its nonconference schedule with a road game at Pine Bluff.

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWAChip

BENTONVILLE HIGH

Tigers look to correct mistakes

At times Bentonville dominated Midwest City, Okla., in its season-opener last Saturday, but mistakes in the kicking game and costly penalties were factors in the 28-25 overtime loss.

“It’s one of those deals where we just gift-wrapped a win for the other team,” Tigers coach Jody Grant said. “They are a good team, but you can point out so many things, the two fouled-up snaps, we hit guys out of bounds and a couple of unsportsmanlike penalties that are uncharacteristic of who we are and what we’re about. Take any of these away and it’s a different deal.”

Grant said the mistakes are correctable and that he left the stadium feeling good about his team moving forward.

The Tigers (0-1) go to Conway (1-0) this week, yet another on a tough three-game nonconference slate that also includes a game against Texas powerhouse Aledo next week in Shreveport, La.

“We like the schedule. A lot of teams will schedule three easy games and feel good about themselves, then they get into conference and reality sets in,” Grant said. “We want our kids to know what they are getting into for conference because they have played tough opponents in nonconference.”

Grant said he hopes to see the event like the one Bentonville hosted last week continue. In addition to the Tigers taking on Midwest City, North Little Rock and Tulsa Booker T. Washington also squared off.

“We were glad to be a part of it and we’d like for it to be a regular thing,” Grant said. “Booker T. brought its band over and I thought it was a real neat deal for those kids and for us to start the season.”

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWAChip

BENTONVILLE WEST

Jarrett out for Friday night

The Wolverines (0-1) will be without quarterback Will Jarrett on Friday when they host Fort Smith Southside in the first game to be played in their new stadium. Jarrett suffered an ankle injury in last week’s 56-40 loss to Owasso, Okla.

West coach Bryan Pratt said Jarrett had an MRI on the ankle and they are confident the ankle is not broken, but the all-state quarterback did sustain a severe sprain. Pratt anticipates that Jarrett could miss a couple of weeks. West will travel to Bryant next week and have an open date the following week.

Sophomore Dalton McDonald will take over at quarterback, but Pratt said several players are likely to be utilized in Jarrett’s absence including junior Tucker Swoboda.

“It’s next man up,” said Pratt. “You never know who might get injured, so guys have to be ready to go at any point in time. We were really pleased with the way we played last week, we thought our kids played really hard against a really good team.

“We were disappointed that we didn’t finish. We have to do a better job of finishing. We were up 34-17, we got to definitely be able to finish that.”

Pratt said Southside’s athleticism, especially at quarterback with Taye Gatewood, is a concern going into Friday’s game.

“We’re just going to have to make sure we take care of business,” Pratt said. “On defense, they move around really well. We know this will be a challenge for us, especially with Will out.”

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWAChip

BOONEVILLE

Bearcats lose starting quarterback in opener

Booneville rolled over Class 5A Clarksville 30-0 in the season opener, but also lost starting quarterback Brandon Ulmer for the season because of a knee injury, coach Scott Hyatt said.

The injury occurred on the Bearcats’ third series and was a noncontact injury, Hyatt said. An MRI confirmed Hyatt’s fears on Tuesday.

“He was running the midline to the left and was just in an awkward position when he went to make a cut, Hyatt said. “He’s a kid who does everything right. He’s an all-state player, works hard and he will be missed.”

The quarterback duties will now fall on the shoulders of junior Evan Schlinker, who Hyatt said would have been the likely starter next season anyway. He was splitting time at split end and defensive back, but obviously that will change now.

“He’s a good little option quarterback, but he’s green,” Hyatt said. “His dad played quarterback for me my first year here in 1991.”

Hyatt has confidence Schlinker will be fine with some experience as the starter.

“Things are gonna change a little early on,” Hyatt said. “But as he gets more comfortable, we’re gonna be able to do a lot of the things we wanted to do anyway.”

The Bearcats take on rival Ozark this week on the road before hosting Pottsville to finish nonconference play.

— PAUL BOYD • @NWAPaulb

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Grizzlies cruise in opener, get set for Greenwood

The Grizzlies couldn’t have gotten off to a better start with a pair of defensive scores in their win over Rogers Heritage last week, but they didn’t stop there.

Chase Needham returned a War Eagle fumble 30 yards for a touchdown less than 90 seconds into the game and Anthony Travis returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown a little more than a minute later. Quarterback Derrick Wise also ran for a touchdown and threw for another all in the first quarter as the Grizzlies led 35-0 with less than a minute left in the opening quarter.

Northside rolled up more than 500 yards of total offense, including 374 on the ground. The Grizzlies defense limited Heritage to just 200 yards of total offense. Grizzlies coach Mike Falluer liked what he saw last week, but knows another challenge awaits in the form of Greenwood, the defending Class 6A state champions.

“I was really pleased and excited,” Falluer said. “We executed real well and didn’t turn the ball over. Greenwood’s a good football team. Our kids know them and to have a chance we have to play like we did last week or even better.”

Northside will have to try to contain senior Peyton Holton, who caught 101 passes a year ago but moved to quartertback this season.

“It’ll be very similar to last year,” Falluer said. “You got a guy who can run it, maybe not quite as good a passer as the Noland kid. But you gotta contain him and when you have an opportunity to tackle him, you gotta make the tackle. They are definitely a good football team.”

— Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

FARMINGTON

Cardinals to use two QBs

Farmington will use Seth Swain and Eric Hill at quarterback in Friday’s season-opener at Prairie Grove.

“Who’ll start, I don’t know. But both are going to play,” Farmington coach Mike Adams said of the two seniors. “They both have different skill sets we can use.”

The Farmington defense will be tested by a Prairie Grove team that has won 10 or more games in five of the past six seasons. The Tigers like to pass on occasion and pound opponents with their run-oriented Wing-T offense. Senior Ethan Scates takes over at quarterback for Prairie Grove, which went 11-2 last year.

“They don’t run a lot of plays but they use a lot of blocking schemes, and you have to figure that out,” Adams said.

Farmington hopes to play better at the outset than it did last year against Prairie Grove. The Tigers won 36-13 last year after jumping to a 26-7 lead at halftime.

“We didn’t play well in a scrimmage last week versus Ozark,” Adams said. “We were flat. But playing with more emotion won’t be a problem against Prairie Grove.”

— Rick Fires • @NWARick

FAYETTEVILLE

Bulldogs need complete game against Owasso

Fayetteville placed a lot of emphasis during the off-season on taking control in the fourth quarter, where most games are won or lost.

That was not a problem last week for Fayetteville, which beat St. John Vianney 51-28 after leading 34-20 at halftime. But Friday’s home game against Owasso, Okla., will likely be much closer.

A home victory against a quality opponent could mark a turnaround for the Bulldogs, who lost consecutive one-point games in overtime last year to Bryant and Dallas Bishop Dunne in non-conference play. But the Bulldogs will have to play a complete game to earn a victory over the defending state champions in Oklahoma’s largest classification.

Owasso beat Bentonville West 56-40 after outscoring the Wolverines 35-6 in the fourth quarter. The Rams return talented players from last year’s championship team, including quarterback Will Keuhne, who has verbally committed to North Texas.

“He’s a D1 kid and a leader who makes that team go,” Fayetteville coach Billy Dawson said. “They’re coming in with a lot of confidence after their comeback win over Bentonville West.”

Darius Bowers passed for over 400 yards and Connor Flannigan finished with 13 catches for 311 yards and 4 touchdowns in Fayetteville’s win over Vianney. The Bulldogs also received production out of their running game after grabbing a 34-20 lead at halftime.

“Beau Stuckey returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown then we had a 16-play and a 14-play drive to control the clock,” Dawson said. “Our offensive line played well and they did a good job of picking up the blitz.”

— Rick Fires • @NWARick