A 44-year-old Little Rock man was injured early Wednesday when a robber knocked him unconscious with a rake, according to a police report.

The victim told authorities he had been walking behind Bopp Liquor Store at 1021 E. 9th St. around 2 a.m. when two people, one of whom was holding a rake, came up to him and asked for his money.

The Little Rock man tried to defend himself, but the robber with the rake knocked him out, according to the report from the city's Police Department. When he awoke, a gold chain that had been around his neck, valued at $2,500, was gone, authorities said.

The man went home and then to UAMS Medical Center, the report states. Police noted that he was covered in blood and had a cut above his left eye but said his wound was not life-threatening.

The 44-year-old told officers he was high on hallucinogenic drugs at the time of the robbery.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.