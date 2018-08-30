BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors have charged a second juvenile as an adult in connection with a shooting near the Rogers Public Library.

Atlas Jerome Kidd, 17, is charged with accomplice to aggravated robbery and manufacture of a controlled substance. Prosecutors filed the charges Wednesday.

He's accused of being an accomplice to Chandler Joseph Castoe, 16, who is charged as an adult with aggravated robbery, handgun possession by a minor or possession on school property, and aggravated assault.

Kidd was arrested Aug. 22 in Choctaw, Okla., and returned to Benton County, according to a news release from Rogers' Police Department.

Castoe met another juvenile for an arranged marijuana deal in the library's parking lot, 711 S. Dixieland Road, on Saturday. Four juveniles were involved in the incident; two of them were in a BMW, according to police.

Castoe demanded money from one juvenile while pointing a loaded handgun at another. He hit the driver on the head with the handgun and shot the gun, shattering the sun roof, according to court documents.

Castoe and another male juvenile fled, police said. The injured driver was taken to Mercy Medical Center.

Castoe and Kidd are being held in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

NW News on 08/30/2018