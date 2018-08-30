A legislative panel overseeing prisons and correctional programs has scheduled a meeting for next Tuesday to follow up on reports that five prisoners died this week at the Varner Unit.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott, chairwoman of the legislative Subcommittee on Charitable, Penal and Correctional Institutions, announced Thursday that she had called the meeting, to be held along with the Judiciary Committees of both chambers.

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the recent deaths, though an official with the Department of Correction said earlier this week that they may have been caused by illicit drugs.

“The public is hearing about this constant drumbeat of unfortunate events at our state prison system,” Elliott said. “We must get answers.”

Elliott, D-Little Rock, has called several meetings of the subcommittee in the past year to address other issues at the prisons, including violent disturbances, food and water quality and complaints about poor access to health care.

In response to several of last year’s reports of violence — which left two prisoners dead — Elliott has called for an external audit of the state’s prison system. No audit has been scheduled.

