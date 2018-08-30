Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Guy Fieri in LR Obits Weekend Ten In the news Hogs football Email newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Wally Hall
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
State lawmakers to hold hearing after 5 deaths reported at same prison by John Moritz | Today at 3:25 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Department of Corrections Varner Unit Prison in Gould - Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo

A legislative panel overseeing prisons and correctional programs has scheduled a meeting for next Tuesday to follow up on reports that five prisoners died this week at the Varner Unit.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott, chairwoman of the legislative Subcommittee on Charitable, Penal and Correctional Institutions, announced Thursday that she had called the meeting, to be held along with the Judiciary Committees of both chambers.

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the recent deaths, though an official with the Department of Correction said earlier this week that they may have been caused by illicit drugs.

“The public is hearing about this constant drumbeat of unfortunate events at our state prison system,” Elliott said. “We must get answers.”

Elliott, D-Little Rock, has called several meetings of the subcommittee in the past year to address other issues at the prisons, including violent disturbances, food and water quality and complaints about poor access to health care.

In response to several of last year’s reports of violence — which left two prisoners dead — Elliott has called for an external audit of the state’s prison system. No audit has been scheduled.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    August 30, 2018 at 3:43 p.m.

    You want to fix the prison system stop spending more on building the prisons then you do on guards/counselors or prevention. The new faces of DOC know they are working with facilities out of horror movies from the 6o's and super maxxed million dollar invested "Security cages". Dealing with proponents of private prisons and investors who would spend every last taxpaying cent. With constituents who disapprove of newer facilities or programs. This is all one wrapped jack in the box. The DOC needs vision.

  • GOHOGS19
    August 30, 2018 at 4:20 p.m.

    the answer is drugs. I can tell you that without holding a hearing
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT