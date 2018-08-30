Over the years there have been a number of dramatizations of the capture and trial of Nazi logistician Adolf Eichmann, the man about whom the political philosopher Hannah Arendt coined the term “banality of evil.” (While many of Arendt’s assumptions about Eichmann as an apolitical technocrat have been undermined by the discovery of Eichmann’s own writing over the years, her book remains a fascinating inquiry into the psychology of atrocity.) The latest one, Operation Finale, comes from Chris Weitz, who’s probably still best known for his (uncredited at the time) contributions to American Pie or directing Hugh Grant in About a Boy. We had Philip Martin examine his work on this more serious subject.

But it’s not the only offering this Labor Day weekend — our Dan Lybarger picks up the sci-fi thriller Kin and Piers Marchant runs down the cyber mystery Searching. We’ve got an interview with Marc Turtletaub, the director of Puzzle. Karen Martin brings us the latest in home video.

So pick up Friday’s newspaper and check out the Style section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.