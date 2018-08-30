1 STAMPEDE

Cowboys, horses and mules will generate plenty of old-fashioned excitement at the National Championship Chuckwagon Races at the Bar of Ranch, 2848 Shake Rag Road, Clinton. Guests can also take part in trail rides, watch rodeo events, shop and listen to music through Sunday. Admission is $35 per day through Saturday, $20 on Sunday, half price for children 6-12. Call (501) 745-8407 or visit chuckwagonraces.com.

2 'SOMETHING TO HOLD ON TO'

Country-rock road band the Turnpike Troubadours perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $22-$39.75 plus service charges. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com. See story on Page 4E

3 SMOKE

Look back at a time when smoking was cool as ESSE Purse Museum, 1510 Main St., Little Rock, presents "Up in Smoke." A special reception for the exhibit will include refreshments and a talk by a spokesman from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Smoking Cessation Program, 6-8 p.m. today. The exhibit will remain up through Oct. 28. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for students, military and senior citizens. Call (501) 916-9022 or visit essepursemuseum.com.

4 SUPPORT

The 2018 JointStock Music & Comedy Festival benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society kicks off at noon Saturday at the Joint Theater & Coffeehouse, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. The music lineup includes Cosmocean, "M," Wic Whitney, Queen Anne's Revenge, Won Run, Lady J and the Trebled Souls, Jason Lee Hale, This Morning and the Big Dam Horns. The Joint Venture will perform improv comedy; doing stand-up will be David Kleitch, Wesley Kleitch, David Bair and Devincey Chopz Moore. Doors open at 11 a.m. The Joint will offer craft beer specials all day and the Hot Rod Wieners food truck will set up for evening feeding. Admission is "pay-what-you-want." Call (501) 372-0210.

5 STATE PARKS

Celebrate the state's natural resources and the work it takes to preserve them during State Park Legacy Week. All weekend, the 52 parks across Arkansas will honor the occasion with special programming, hikes, tours, games and other activities. Most events are free. Call (888) 287-2757 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

6 SKIP

Men, women and children will test their gravity-defying, wrist-flicking abilities at the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, 9 a.m. Saturday at the Fairfield Bay marina on Greers Ferry Lake. Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome and spectator admission is free. Competition fee is $10. Call (501) 688-8850 or visit visitfairfieldbay.com.

7 STARR

Sir Richard Starkey, aka Ringo Starr, and His All Starr Band perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Gates open at 6:30. The band includes Colin Hay from Men at Work, Steve Lakather from Toto, Gregg Rolie from Santana, Journey and Abraxas Pool and Graham Gouldman of 10cc, plus Warren Ham on percussion and sax and Greg Bissonette on drums. Tickets are $55.50-$105 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

8 SEE

The works and legacy of a legend are about to slip away from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "The Beyond: Georgia O'Keeffe & Contemporary Artists," which features three dozen O'Keeffe works and pieces by more than 20 other artists inspired by her legacy, ends its run Monday. Admission is $10, free for youngsters 18 and under. Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. today-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday. Call (479) 418-5700 or visit crystalbridges.org.

9 SOUNDS

Blues band Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, touring in support of its latest CD, The Big S of Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, kicks off the Hot Springs Blues Festival at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. Tickets are $10. Call (501) 624-5185 or visit thebigchillhotsprings.com. Gates open at noon Saturday for the rest of the festival in Hill Wheatley Plaza, 629 Central Ave.; the lineup includes the Spa City Youngbloods at 1 p.m., followed by Heavy Suga' and the SweeTones at 2, Soaker at 3:45, the Akeem Kemp Band at 5:30,Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain at 7:15 and Jarekus Singleton at 8:30. Tickets are $16.43. Visit spacityblues.org.

• And if you're not into the blues, the 27th Hot Springs JazzFest runs today Thursday-Sunday at venues throughout the Spa City. Things get underway at 7 p.m. today with Jazz Night at The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave., featuring Dixieland band the Spa City Stompers. Admission is free. Mezzo-soprano Diane Kesling, the Arkansas Brass Quintet and the ATM (Anything That Moves) jazz combo will be among the performers for Friday's Classical & Jazz Blow Out! -- dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 at the Hot Springs Bathhouse Dinner Theatre, 701 Central Ave.; tickets are $55, $40 show only, $5 off for members. Jazz in the Streets kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday under the Sky-Bridge, 200 Broadway St., with the Ted Ludwig Trio, high school and college bands and a "Jazz Jam." Admission is free. Jazz musicians will gather for a Jazz Mass, 10:45 a.m. Sunday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 228 Spring St., and for Jazz After Church, 2 p.m. at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, 841 Quapaw Ave. Admission to both is free. Visit hsjazzsociety.org.

10 STRINGS

Folk musicians John McEuen & The String Wizards perform at 7:30 p.m. today at Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro, to kick off the center's 2018-19 Riceland Distinguished Performance Series. Tickets are $35 and $25; $28 and $20 for senior citizens, students and ASU faculty and staff; $15 and $10 for ASU students with a current ID. Call (870) 972-3471, (870) 972-2781 (ASU1) or (888) 278-3267 (ASU-FANS) or visit astate.edu/tickets or or yourfowlercenter.com.

Weekend on 08/30/2018