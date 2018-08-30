Arkansas is one of the top three schools for highly regarded receiver Troy Omeire after he and his mother visited Fayetteville for the July 27 cookout. He joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss the trip.

Omeire, 6-3 1/2, 210 pounds, of Sugar Land (Texas) Fort Bend Austin, has more than 10 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Baylor and others. He said the Hogs, Texas and Texas A&M are his top three schools.

The visit to Arkansas:

"The coaches and everyone around treated me and mom right. That's a big part. Because you have to treat my mom right too. I loved the school area. Coach Morris is doing a good job because he's making everything new and putting his own little stamp on the whole deal."

Talks to receivers GA Kelvin Bolden:

"He's cool because he's like young, so I can relate to him more."