The official target is Saturday for the reopening of Kontiki African Restaurant in the Village Shopping Center, 3901 S. University Ave. (Asher and University avenues), Little Rock, in the former space of former Mexican restaurant Playa Azul 2. As of deadline, owner Christian Domingo says he was still awaiting an inspector from the state Health Department; if that happens in time, he'll open on schedule. He's also waiting for approval from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division on an application he filed Aug. 3 for a beer-and-wine permit. Tentatively, hours will be 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The phone number is (501) 615-8504. Domingo estimates that his new location is about five times the size of the one from which he moved, 13420 Arkansas 111, Alexander; the larger kitchen will allow him to expand his menu of authentic dishes from Sierra Leone, where he grew up, possibly including sweet potato leaves, porridge and teriyaki chicken. And he'll have practically unlimited parking in the large shopping center, which also houses Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese Cooking and the former Casa Bonita/Casa Viva).

Gigi's Cupcakes, 12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, closed Aug. 4. As of deadline, the phone number, (501) 225-9900, hadn't been disconnected but directs all calls to a voice mailbox. A sign on the door directs customers to "get your cupcake fix" at the Park Avenue Shopping Center location, 416 S. University Ave., Little Rock, where the hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday and the phone number is (501) 614-7012.

resh Bowl N Roll Bar opened Friday in the Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, in the kiosk that previously housed Rivershore Eatery. The fare: "bowl" (poke, in very much the same mold as Poke Hula and Ohia Poke) or "roll" (sushi), plus salads with a variety of toppings and dressings. Owner is Mordecai Lee, previously of Japanese-sushi restaurant Eastern Flames at 7710 Cantrell Road, and before that Hanaroo, formerly in the 200 block of West Capitol Avenue in downtown Little Rock, which recently moved -- under subsequent ownership -- to 215 Center St. We don't yet have hours or a phone number.

The Good Earth Garden Center, 15601 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, will host (weather permitting) a first-Thursday "Food Truck Meet-up," 5 p.m. Sept. 6, Oct. 4 and Nov. 1. The Sept. 6 food truck lineup includes Say Cheese, Blackhound Bar B Q, Adobo to Go and Pinches Tacos with brews from Stone's Throw Brewing. Call (501) 868-4666 or visit thegoodearthgarden.com.

And speaking of Stone's Throw Brewing, Birmingham Sushi Classes will offer a two-hour, hands-on session, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Stone's Throw, 402 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. "We'll teach you to make perfect sushi rice, how to make all of your favorite sushi sauces (from eel sauce to BangBang & more), where to shop/what to buy and how to safely serve raw fish at home with confidence, according to health department standards," according to a Facebook event post. "You'll get two rolls to eat (we make one, you make the other) and a take-home cheat sheet filled with tips, tricks and recipes!" Cost is $40; register online at birminghamsushiclasses.com/littlerock2.html. Call (208) 214-5152 or email info@birminghamsushiclasses.com.

Southern Table, 323 S. Cross St., Little Rock, has started serving a "Bruschetta, Boards, Bloody Brews, and More" brunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, at least through the end of the year, says owner-chef Margie Raimondo. She says the success of the brunch so far has led her to add menu items each week, most recently cinnamon rolls and, this weekend, a savory beignet with a crawfish aioli. Vegan and gluten-free options are available. The phone number: (501) 379-9111.

There's a half-page of vegan items on the new dinner menu, including butternut squash soup, tofu teriyaki, beet salad, spring rolls and a grapefruit and avocado salad, at Cache, 425 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock's River Market District. The restaurant also recently unveiled new lunch and brunch menus. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:45 p.m. ("last seating") Monday-Friday, 5-9:45 p.m. ("last seating") Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (the upstairs lounge is now closed on Sundays, by the way). The phone number is (501) 850-0265; the website, cachelittlerock.com.

And still speaking of vegan dishes, Table 28, in the Burgundy Hotel, 1501 Merrill Drive, Little Rock, will once again offer Vegan Nights, 4-9 p.m. Sept. 25-27. To make reservations, call (501) 224-2828 or visit theburgundyhotel.com/fine-dining-little-rock.

On Monday, which is Labor Day, and all subsequent Mondays, all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse locations, including the ones at 2624 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, and 3941 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, are taking half-off the price of any large deep-dish or tavern-cut pizza.

We reported awhile ago that the Redding, Calif.-based Black Bear Diner chain, with outlets in several Western states, was "coming soon" to North Little Rock's Lakewood Village Shopping Center -- target opening date, mid-November. A sharp-eyed colleague recently confirmed our speculation on just where when she spotted a small sign announcing its approach on the back side of the former Dixie Cafe. The restaurants serve an all-day breakfast menu of impressive proportions, plus a lunch that focuses on burgers and sandwiches and a more-or-less home-style dinner menu; check it out online at blackbeardiner.com.