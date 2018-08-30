Sections
UCA names new media relations director; former Little Rock TV anchor's last day is Friday by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:39 p.m. 0comments

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas has named a new media relations director.

Amanda Hoelzeman, who is currently the communications director for the nonprofit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, will begin the UCA job Sept. 17.

Hoelzeman, 35, will make $78,500 annually.

Christina Munoz Madsen, associate vice president for communications, publications and marketing, is leaving UCA, effective Friday. She was an anchor at Little Rock's ABC affiliate, KATV-TV, before she took the UCA job in 2014.

Hoelzeman, an El Dorado native, holds a bachelor’s degree from UCA in writing and a minor in linguistics.

